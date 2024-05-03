Eight-year-old Clementine, 10-year-old Hattie and 11-year-old Olivia asked all their classmates — even the mean seventh-grader in the back of the bus — to sign a petition to make their Minneapolis school playground more accessible for disabled students.

While originally motivated by their 11-year-old sister Fiona, who has Rett syndrome, a neurological condition that limits her ability to use her hands, walk and communicate, the siblings have now taken their fight beyond their school.

Hattie and Olivia, along with other students, spoke at a recent Minneapolis school board meeting and held signs that said "Play for ALL." The board members chose to pull proposed playground contracts for three schools over the designs' lack of inclusivity.

Board Chair Collin Beachy said the students' level of activism and understanding at such a young age was "impressive."

"Before the meeting, I don't know if everyone was aware of just how invested these students were," Beachy said.

Nicole LaBelle, the siblings' mother, said it is the proudest she has ever been.

"They're not only thinking of just how it will impact their sister, they're thinking of how it impacts the rest of their friends at their school," she said.

It's not just the students. Staff at the siblings' school, Ella Baker Global Studies and Humanities School, are also pushing for greater accessibility for the new playground. Max Hoiland, an Ella Baker special education assistant, said staffers were already advocating for a more accessible playground when students began asking for signatures.

Hoiland said improving playground accessibility will remove barriers preventing students with disabilities from playing with other students.

"It's really hard for them to participate and just grow and develop as little humans when they don't have access to the same play equipment that the other students do," he said.

A special education assistant at Ella Baker said accessible playground equipment allows all kids, regardless of disability, to play together.

Hoiland said while the designs for all the playgrounds comply with disability design requirements, it doesn't mean the playgrounds are truly inclusive. For example, woodchips are a barrier for students in wheelchairs because they prevent access to playground equipment, but the woodchips still adhere to disability guidelines.

Sarah Cooper-Evans, a parent of other students who attended the board meeting, said this type of student-led action is essential to making change.

"We need our kids to go beyond just noticing or having sympathy [for others] and actually being part of removing the barriers," Cooper-Evans said.

LaBelle, who drives about a half hour to a playground in Woodbury so her children can play together, said finding an accessible playground isn't easy.

Play structures with access ramps, a merry-go-round with space for a wheelchair and more ground-level equipment are all ways disabilities can factor into playground designs, which ultimately lead to a better playground for everyone, LaBelle added.

"Inclusive playground equipment doesn't stop any able-bodied child from playing," she said. "It's just as fun if not more fun because now all of their friends, without hesitation, can join them."

LaBelle said school is the best opportunity for students, especially those with disabilities, to interact with others.

"This is the greatest time in her life to connect with peers," she said. "It's something for me that just can't be minimized to 'it's a playground.' It's so much bigger."

Jack O'Connor is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.