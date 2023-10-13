The University of Minnesota is asking state lawmakers for an additional $500 million to help cover repairs and upgrades at aging buildings scattered across its five campuses.

While university officials are holding off on specifying which repairs they'd tackle first, saying they will prioritize projects based on how much money they actually receive, they have outlined a series of possible contenders.

Eddy Hall on the Twin Cities campus has been sitting vacant for nearly a decade because of structural and code problems. Paint is peeling and water leaks and mechanical issues need to be addressed.

The heating plant on the Crookston campus has obsolete electrical gear, and the boiler stack needs to be replaced.

Two buildings on the Duluth campus need extensive heating, plumbing and electrical upgrades, and the Multi-Ethnic Resource Center on the Morris campus needs an elevator and restroom upgrades to make the building more accessible.

"We're picking off the highest priority efforts," Brian Swanson, assistant vice president of finance and systems, told lawmakers during a tour earlier this fall.

The funding would cover just a portion of the $6 billion that university officials estimate they will need to preserve and upgrade buildings over the next decade. U officials say that figure has grown because they have received "irregular and insufficient" capital funding from the state.

The request, approved by regents on Thursday, comes at a time when the U is trying to repair its strained relationship with state lawmakers, who play a crucial role in determining how much public funding the university receives. Last session, some key lawmakers openly criticized university officials, saying they wanted them to provide more detail to explain their spending and justify their requests for additional support.

Since then, Interim President Jeff Ettinger has been meeting with lawmakers. The U has hired former Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis, and also brought on former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen to serves as its chief lobbyist.

Roberts-Davis, now the vice president of university services, said the U will take a "bold new approach" to its capital request this year, asking only for funding to preserve existing buildings and not for new projects.

The university says about a quarter of its buildings are in "poor or critical condition," and Roberts-Davis said the U will also look at whether some of the upgrades will allow it to close deteriorating buildings.

"We hear from legislators across the state that it's more important to take care of what we have than to ask for something new, and our message to the legislature this year will be: 'We heard you,'" she told regents in a meeting earlier this fall.

The university also plans to renew its request for an additional $45 million to help cover its "core mission," money that could go to a variety of efforts, such as limiting tuition increases, promoting research or expanding services for students. State lawmakers approved a similar request for this year, but not for next.

It's too early to tell whether lawmakers will entertain the request. Gov. Tim Walz's said that in off-cycle budget years, he typically waits until updated financial forecasts come out in November to make any public announcements.

This story is developing and may be updated.