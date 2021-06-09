While winning three straight games the Lynx were one of the WNBA's most efficient offensive teams.

That ended Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

In an 85-81 loss to the Mystics, the Lynx (3-5) struggled on the offensive end and were unable to find an answer to the Mystics' pick-and-roll game at the other end.

Tina Charles scored 31 points to lead the Mystics (3-5), who used a 21-2 third-quarter run to take control of the game. Washington never trailed again.

It was a difficult night for Minnesota all-around. The Lynx turned the ball over 21 times, resulting in 23 Mystics points.

Down 14 entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx were still down 11 coming out of a time out with 3:21 left. Napheesa Collier scored consecutive baskets to make it a seven-point game. After a time out, Sylvia Fowles hit two free throws with 1:33 left to make it a five-point game.

But Myisha Hines-Allen drove the baseline for a score, then Layshia Clarendon turned the ball over at the other end, ending the threat. A late three-pointer by Clarendon pulled the Lynx within four. But, out of time out, the Lynx misplayed the inbounds, allowing Charles to dribble in alone for the score.

Hines-Allen scored 19 points and Ariel Atkins had 17 for the Mystics.

Collier scored 22 points with nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Fowles scored 15 and Clarendon had 14. Kayla McBride struggled to five points on 1-for-6 shooting. She did not play in the fourth quarter.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.