Just three days after their lives were changed on WNBA draft night, the five players the Lynx chose were introduced to the media and the public Thursday afternoon at Target Center.

Four were there in person: Diamond Miller, the second overall pick, Dorka Juhász, taken16th, Brea Beal (24th) and Taylor Soule (28th). Maïa Hirsch, the French center taking 12th overall, joined via Zoom.

The actual work and competition of training camp is still a couple weeks away; Cheryl Reeve, Lynx president of basketball operations and head coach, was both clearly exited about the five players, but was quick to say the true impact of this group won't be known for weeks, months, perhaps years. That is certainly the case with Hirsch, who will remain in France for one more year.

But: Thanks to a well-thought-out plan and some luck on draft day, it appears Reeve and her staff have added players whose skills match Reeve's plan on building a team around Napheesa Collier.

"After No. 2 we couldn't control a whole lot,'' Reeve said. "But you hope, as we had our list laid out, things would go well.''

With center Sylvia Fowles retired, the idea is to give Collier space to work inside, athletes who can push the pace with her, defenders who complement her lock-down style.

It remains to be seen how many of the five draftees will appear on the team's final roster. This will be one of the most competitive camps in recent years, but roster space is finite.

But this group seems to fit the bill.

"In Maïa, we have someone who can play away from the basket, who can shoot the three, defend,'' Reeve said. "Diamond has a thirst for playing in transition, and Phee likes to get up and down the court. Dorka's skill set — she likes the long two right now, but the three is not far away from being a regular part of what she does. Anyone who watched us play defense last year knows we need Brea. Taylor will go after every rebound.''

The hope is Juhász's ability to play in the high post will open space down low for Collier. Miller's ability to penetrate, then either score or dish, will be a complement as well.

Of course, all of this has to be proven on the court. And, during a rather festive event, everyone seemed eager.

"We'll find out soon,'' Miller said when asked if she was pro-ready. "I believe in my ability, I feel I'm capable.''

Said Juhász: "I want to do everything I can to be the diversified post that can do anything to help this team.''

But this was as much about getting to know the people as it was talking about how they play. Miller revealed her love of reality TV shows, particularly those revolving around romance. Juhász, from Hungary, said her mother once played against current Lynx associate head coach Katie Smith. Beal loves playing Fortnite. Soule's mother is from Minnesota.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours. The draftees flew into town, got a tour of the city, checked out the facilities, met the media. Miller played here just weeks ago in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Juhász said she's already getting advice about Minnesota from her UConn teammate Paige Bueckers. It was noted that Beal, a part of South Carolina's 2022 NCAA championship, has already won big at Target Center.

Starting at the end of the month, the four players sitting on stage Thursday will start working for the chance to play here as a pro.

Juhász played her final two college seasons at UConn. She said she's been studying Collier, watching film, seeing how the Lynx's first-round pick in 2019 translated her game from UConn's system to the WNBA.

"Coming into this situation, it's super exciting,'' she said.