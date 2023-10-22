Q: I really liked "Will Trent." Will they be making more?

A: Yes. A second season has been ordered of the fine drama starring Ramon Rodriguez and inspired by the books by Karin Slaughter. Because of the actors' strike, a return date for the series has not been set.

'Salt' lacked seasoning

Q: We enjoyed watching the movie "Salt" again recently and have wondered what happened after she escaped. Was a "Salt 2" ever proposed?

A: The 2010 spy thriller with Angelina Jolie was a box-office hit that many saw as the setup for a series of "Salt" movies. Deadline.com reported in 2011 that Sony Pictures was "moving forward" with a sequel, and that Jolie wanted to do one "if it comes together right." There were reports about the hiring of a director and a screenwriter, but — according to various reports — Jolie was not happy with the script and decided to pass.

In 2016, the focus appeared to shift to a television series — airing first in Europe, ScreenDaily.com reported. But as far as I can tell, nothing has come of that, or any other, version.

Earlier this year, ScreenRant.com noted that "there wasn't overwhelming demand for more of the ('Salt') story. The problem with the movie was that the characters and story line relied too heavily on its genre predecessors, trying to take the best parts of earlier, better action-spy flicks without giving the film an original spin or approach."

Loved 'Romance'

Q: We were watching a Hallmark film set in Italy, and I recalled that I had seen a wonderful film with Laurence Olivier and a young Diane Lane that was titled (I believe) "A Little Romance." Do you know if it's still available?

A: The 1979 film, which was directed by George Roy Hill ("The Sting," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"), charmed a lot of people. The best results of my search for it were releases on DVD and Blu-ray; I have seen copies for sale on Amazon.com and MoviesUnlimited.com, or you may find it at your local library.

A reconstituted classic

Q: Do you know where one might find Erich von Stroheim's classic silent film "Greed" for TV viewing? I believe there is a version consisting of what remains of the movie combined with still shots and commentary.

A: "Greed" is a 1924 film written and directed by Stroheim, famous in later years for his acting in films like "Sunset Boulevard." Based on a novel by Frank Norris, its first cut ran around 10 hours, according to "The Oxford Companion to Film." Stroheim was faced with demands to cut it, and after several attempts, finally reduced it to about 2 1/2 hours. While even that truncated version has its admirers, it's "only an outline of Stroheim's conception," says the Oxford book. But that was also the only known cut for many years, and it was said that the removed footage had been destroyed.

Then, the Turner Classic Movies website says, filmmaker Rick Schmidlin "used more than 650 stills and the continuity script to fill in the gaps in the narrative." This version, released in 1999, runs about four hours — and you can find it for sale and rent on Prime Video.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.