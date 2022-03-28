Third time's a charm.

After losing its first two tests of the season against the Avalanche, the Wild finally persevered on Sunday 3-2 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center to extend its win streak to six games.

A one-timer from Kevin Fiala just 15 seconds into overtime on a power play completed another comeback, this after Ryan Hartman tied the game at 14:34 when he roofed a Mats Zuccarello pass over Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Zuccarello also assisted on Fiala's winner, his third helper of the game.

Before then, Kirill Kaprizov scored his fourth goal over his last three games, his 36th on the season and 81st point to inch two shy of Marian Gaborik's single-season scoring record with the Wild.

Kaprizov's finish came on the power play, a one-timer off a Hartman behind-the-net pass that sailed by Kuemper with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the second period.

Earlier, the Wild was dominated by the Avalanche, at one point getting outshot 26-9 in the second.

Credit Cam Talbot for preventing Colorado from running up the score.

He was impressive in winning his career high eighth straight game. Talbot was in place to glove down a Nathan MacKinnon point shot, to catch an Andre Burakovsky look and to pocket consecutive saves against Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri during a penalty kill early in the third.

Not until 6:21 of the period did the Avalanche finally elude Talbot on a shot by Kadri off a Colorado faceoff win. Soon after that, Talbot fended off a 2-on-0 by the shorthanded Avalanche to keep the game tied.

But on its next power play, Colorado capitalized on a shot by Rantanen off another faceoff at 10:03. The Avalanche finished 1-for-3 and the Wild 2-for-4.

Talbot ended up with 40 shots, while Kuemper had 26 at the other end.