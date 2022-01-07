BOSTON — Suiting up for his first NHL game against the team he rooted for as a child in the arena he went to growing up was already a storybook setup for the Wild's Matt Boldy.

Then the forward went and sweetened the experience by scoring in his debut — not just any goal, but the decisive tally in a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden that ended the Wild's five-game losing streak.

"Everything I could have dreamed of, for sure," Boldy said.

With the Wild leading 2-1 in the second period and only moments after Kirill Kaprizov was boarded by Boston's Trent Frederic and left the game injured, Boldy boosted the team by depositing a Marcus Foligno pass behind Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman at 12 minutes, 26 seconds.

"It was one of the best passes I think I've had in a while," Boldy said. "So, I just had to shoot it in the back of the net."

On the ice, Boldy was swarmed by his teammates in celebration and there were cheers in the crowd, too.

Just checking in on the Boldy family... 🥺#mnwild pic.twitter.com/fCdRnisbOL — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 7, 2022

Not only is the 20-year-old from Millis, Mass., but he played two seasons for Boston College before turning pro and signing with the Wild last year after getting drafted 12th overall in 2019.

He was expecting nine family members at the game, and Boldy said his former BC teammates — a roster that includes Wild prospects Jack McBain, Nikita Nesterenko and Marshall Warren — would be in a suite.

But Boldy didn't do much gazing into the crowd, although he did catch sight of his brother wearing a Boldy jersey.

"I guess they raided my closet, him and his buddies," said Boldy, who previously watched and played in college hockey games at TD Garden before returning as an NHLer. "I didn't give them the A-OK for that, but I guess I'll let it slide."

Aside from becoming the 10th Wild player to score a goal in his NHL debut, Boldy was only the fourth to record the game-winner in his first game. He's also only the third Massachusetts-born player in league history to score a goal in his NHL debut in Boston and the first to do so while playing for the opposing team.

He and Marco Rossi, who also made his NHL debut and was anticipating having his parents and a few friends in the building, were called up from the minors Tuesday. They're the sixth and seventh players to log their first NHL game with the Wild this season.

"That's been big my whole life, just playing with confidence," Boldy said, "and getting the first one really helps that."

More absences

The Wild went to Boston down five regulars and lost two more Thursday.

Aside from Kaprizov suffering an upper-body injury, Brandon Duhaime missed his first game of the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

He joined Jordan Greenway in the league's protocols. Nick Bjugstad, Joel Eriksson Ek, captain Jared Spurgeon and goaltender Cam Talbot are hurt.

Against the Bruins, the Wild promoted Calen Addison from the taxi squad and dressed seven defensemen. The team also moved center Victor Rask to the taxi squad after Rask cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Bjugstad sustained an upper-body injury near the end of practice Tuesday that coach Dean Evason said will keep the winger sidelined "for a while."

"To happen like it did, it's a freak thing," Evason said. "We'll get through it. He'll get through it, too."

Brodin returns

The Wild did get Jonas Brodin back vs. Boston, the defenseman's first game since testing positive for COVID-19 last week and sitting out the Winter Classic at Target Field.

"Just bad timing," Brodin said.

While sidelined, Brodin said he "felt great." His parents were supposed to attend the Winter Classic but after he tested positive, they didn't make the trip. Brodin watched the game at home on TV, the second outdoor game he has missed with the Wild.

Brodin was out because of a broken foot when the Wild played a Stadium Series game at TCF Bank Stadium in 2016.

"I wish I was out there," said Brodin, who assisted on two goals Thursday in his return to action. "It looked so cool. Everything, a lot of people, and everything around it. So, it's a cool experience. But maybe I'll have a chance, one more maybe. We'll see."