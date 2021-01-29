The NHL suspended Wild winger Kevin Fiala for three games on Friday for his reckless hit on Los Angeles defenseman Matt Roy in Thursday's game at Xcel Energy Center.

Fiala got a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct after checking Roy from behind in the Wild's 5-3 victory over the Kings.

The incident occurred 5 minutes, 34 seconds into the second period. Roy was down for quite some time, getting evaluated before teammates escorted him off the ice.

After the game, Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said Roy was still getting checked out by doctors but believed he would be OK eventually.

"It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do," McLellan said of the hit.

Fiala received a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct before the NHL Department of Player Safety levied another punishment after a hearing with Fiala.