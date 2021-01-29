Kevin Fiala faces a suspension after a dangerous play early in the second period of Thursday's Wild victory over the Kings at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild winger got a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct after checking Los Angeles defenseman Matt Roy from behind five minutes into the period.

Roy, trying to control the puck in the Kings zone, was thrown forward by Fiala; Roy's facemask hit the dasher and his head snapped back on the play. He was down on the ice for a few minutes before being helped to the Kings' dressing room.

Fiala, who scored his third goal of the season in the first period of the 5-3 win, was given a major and the play was reviewed before the game misconduct was added.

"You just don't feel right after that," Kings coach Todd McLellan said of the play, which called an example of "what not to do."

The NHL Department of Safety will have a hearing Friday to determine if Fiala will be fined and/or suspended. He has no previous NHL suspensions.

"You never know what's going to happen," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We'll just wait what the league has to say and we'll go from there."

The King also lost defenseman Sean Walker in the third period when Wild defenseman Matt Dumba's slap shot from the left point hit Walker directly under his visor. Play immediately stopped and Walker struggled to the bench, leaving a trail of blood on the ice. He needed several stitches on his nose and under his left eye.

"I feel so bad about it," said a shaken Dumba. "It was probably one of the worst shots I've taken in my career. I feel so bad. I've got to go and apologize for that."

With two defensemen out, Kings blueliner Drew Doughty played 32:19 in the game.

McLellan said both Roy and Walker were being evaluated by doctors but were expected to travel back to Los Angeles with the team.

"Not something we want to see in the game at all, but I think they're going to be OK eventually," McLellan said.

"Emotionally it takes a lot out of the group to see two teammates leave like that."