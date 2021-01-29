GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up another.

2. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The center ended up with the game-deciding goal.

3. Anze Kopitar, Kings: The captain assisted on both of Los Angeles' second-period goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Fight by Marcus Foligno, the first this season for the Wild.

2 Assists by defenseman Jonas Brodin.

11 Players who produced at least a point for the Wild.

Sarah McLellan