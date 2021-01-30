7 p.m. vs. Colorado • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

First of four straight with Avs

Preview: This is the first of two four-game series for the Wild this season. The other is April 26-May 1 vs. St. Louis. Wild RW Kevin Fiala will miss most of the series against Colorado to serve a three-game suspension for boarding Los Angeles' Matt Roy on Thursday. The Wild won that game 5-3 to end a two-game slide.

Players to watch: Wild C Nick Bjugstad scored his first game-winning goal Thursday since Feb. 11, 2019. D Ian Cole spent parts of three seasons with the Avalanche before Colorado traded him to the Wild earlier this month. … Avalanche G Philipp Grubauer posted a 21-save shutout over San Jose on Thursday. C Nathan MacKinnon has a team-high 10 points.

Numbers: Four of C Joel Eriksson Ek's five goals have come in the third period. G Kaapo Kahkonen made a season-high 32 saves Thursday. … Colorado is coming off a two-game sweep of San Jose, outscoring the Sharks 10-3. Six of RW Mikko Rantanen's eight points for the Avs are goals.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and G Alex Stalock (upper body) are out. Avalanche C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), LW Matt Calvert (upper body) and G Pavel Francouz (lower body) are also out. D Devon Toews' availability is unclear after he blocked a shot with one of his feet on Thursday.

Sarah McLellan