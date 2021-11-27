STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored a goal and assisted on three others.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice before leaving the game early after getting slashed.
3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 30 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Goals by the Wild in the second period from 21 shots, the most in any period this season.
14 Wild players to register at least one point.
500 Career regular-season games for Nick Bjugstad, who became the 51st Minnesota-born player to reach the milestone.
