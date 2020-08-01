NHL restart Wild vs. Vancouver
After last playing in mid-March, the Wild is finally resuming its 2019-20 NHL season. In one of four best-of-five play-in series in the Western Conference, the 10th-seeded Wild will face the seventh-seeded Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The winner will qualify for the eight-team Western Conference playoffs. The loser goes home.
Game 1: Sunday, 9:30 p.m. (FSN, NBCSN)
Game 2: Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. (FSN, USA)
Game 3: Thursday, time TBA (FSN, TBA)
* Game 4: Friday, time TBA (FSN, TBA)
* Game 5: Next Sunday, time TBA (FSN, TBA)
* if necessary
