STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie racked up 28 saves for his second shutout of the season.

2. Nicolas Deslauriers, Wild: The winger made an impressive debut that included the game-winning goal.

3. Logan Thompson, Golden Knights: The Vegas goaltender made 33 stops.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Tyson Jost, his first point since joining the Wild in a trade from the Avalanche last week.

3 Consecutive victories by the Wild for the first time since a six-game run Jan. 21-Feb. 2.

6 Hits by Deslauriers to go along with a goal off three shots in 10 minutes, 16 seconds of action.