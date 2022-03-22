STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie racked up 28 saves for his second shutout of the season.
2. Nicolas Deslauriers, Wild: The winger made an impressive debut that included the game-winning goal.
3. Logan Thompson, Golden Knights: The Vegas goaltender made 33 stops.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Tyson Jost, his first point since joining the Wild in a trade from the Avalanche last week.
3 Consecutive victories by the Wild for the first time since a six-game run Jan. 21-Feb. 2.
6 Hits by Deslauriers to go along with a goal off three shots in 10 minutes, 16 seconds of action.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Maxey scores 28 as 76ers, without Harden, Embiid, beat Heat
Tyrese Maxey told teammate Joel Embiid he'd step up in his absence. Then, Maxey took over the game and the fans' chants normally reserved for the 76ers' star center.
Sports
Sweet 16 field close to being set and all four No. 1s in
South Carolina, Louisville, N.C. State and Stanford — as well as newcomers South Dakota and Creighton.
Sports
Lady Vols escape Belmont for 1st Sweet 16 berth since 2016
A freshman got Tennessee back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years, returning the Lady Vols to a spot they had been to so many times before in the women's NCAA Tournament.
High Schools
All Metro teams
Cretin-Derham Hall's Tre Holloman, who has laed the Raiders to the state tournament, highlights the group.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Wayzata's Carter Bjerke rises to the occasion
The senior forward epitomizes the Trojans program.