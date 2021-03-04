GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights: The goalie turned aside 36 shots.
2. Alex Tuch, Golden Knights: The winger had a goal and assist.
3. Mark Stone, Golden Knights: The captain also scored a goal and assisted on another.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Point out of a possible four for the Wild in two games vs. the Golden Knights.
SARAH McLELLAN
