Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the overwhelmingly positive 6-2 final result for the Wild on Wednesday as it evened its playoff series against St. Louis at 1-1. Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury showed why he is a battle-tested future Hall of Famer and the team in general cashed in on chances. But St. Louis also had more shots, more hits and arguably the better of the play. And the Wild still gave up five power plays (and one goal on the man advantage). Minnesota will need to tighten up its game going forward even after this result.

9:00: Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair joins the show to talk about his early-season success, his Canada pride and his surprising skill outside of soccer.

22:00: Would you pay $20 a month for Bally Sports North? That will be an option soon for standalone customers. Plus the secret Vikings edge this season and another rough start from Twins pitcher Dylan Bundy.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports