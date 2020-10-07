The Wild started Day 2 of the NHL draft with a trade, sending forward Luke Kunin and the 101st pick to Nashville for center Nick Bonino, the 37th pick and the 70th.

That gives the Wild, who have the 39th overall pick, a pair of second rounders today, along with a third-round pick.

Bonino spent the past three seasons with the Predators and is coming off back-to-back 35-point seasons. He had 18 goals through 67 games in 2019-20. The 32-year-old is familiar to General Manager Bill Guerin, as Bonino was with the Penguins from 2015 to 2017 while Guerin was with the team’s front office.

Kunin, who lined up at center and right wing during his time with the Wild, is a restricted free agent due for a new contract. The 15th overall pick by the Wild in 2016, Kunin had 15 goals and 16 assists in 63 games last season. Overall, the former Wisconsin standout tallied 23 goals and 29 assists in 131 career games.