4 p.m. at Tampa Bay • BSN, 107.9-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's fifth back-to-back. So far, the team is 2-2 in the second game. The Wild hasn't played against the Lightning since Jan.16, 2020. Not only did the team win that game, 3-2, but the Wild also was victorious in its last trip to Tampa (a 5-4 win on Dec.5, 2019). C Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal in each of those games.

Lightning update: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning was also in action on Saturday, falling 5-3 to the Devils at home to snap the team's nine-game point streak. This loss also dropped Tampa Bay's overall record to 9-4-3. At home, the team is 4-3-2. The Lightning has scored on the power play in seven of its past nine games. RW Nikita Kucherov, who missed the entire 2020-21 regular season before returning in the playoffs, again is out after undergoing surgery on a lower-body injury last month.