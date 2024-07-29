Brock Faber's breakout rookie season earned him one of the most lucrative contracts on the Wild.

The team announced an eight-year, $68 million extension for the defenseman on Monday, a deal that kicks in after next season and runs through 2032-33 to make him the longest-signed player on the Wild and one of the highest paid.

Only Kirill Kaprizov has a contract with an average annual value ($9 million) north of Faber's $8.5 million.

That compensation and long-term commitment by the Wild is indicative of how impressive Faber, 21, was last season.

After leaving the Gophers and turning pro in 2023, the Maple Grove native previewed his readiness in his NHL debut and a first-round playoff series vs. St. Louis, but Faber was even better as a full-time rookie.

He appeared in all 82 games for a beleaguered Wild defense hamstrung by injuries while averaging the sixth-highest ice time (24 minutes, 58 seconds) among all NHLers. Overall, at 2,047:53, Faber logged almost 300 more minutes than the next-closest rookie, and his minutes is tops for all rookies since the statistic was first tracked in 1997.

No one played more in a game last season than Faber did Dec. 21 vs. Montreal when he skated 33:25, and he reached at least 30 minutes five times.

Add in his offensive production – Faber's 39 assists tied for first among rookies and his 47 points tied for second after he started quarterbacking the power play in-season for the first time in his career – and Faber finished runner-up to Chicago's Connor Bedard for the Calder Trophy that recognizes the NHL's best rookie. He was also named to the all-rookie team.

Drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (45th overall) in 2020, Faber was traded to the Wild in 2022 in exchange for Kevin Fiala.

He has one season to go on his entry-level deal.

His new contract includes a no-movement clause and a 15-team no-trade list for the final three seasons.