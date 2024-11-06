Wild-Sharks game preview: Updates, broadcast info and injury report
As the Wild head to the West Coast, they’ll add rookie forward Michael Milne, who has yet to play in the NHL.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., SAP Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: The Wild added an extra forward for their three-game road trip, promoting LW Michael Milne from the minors. In 10 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League, Milne has four goals and four assists. Coach John Hynes called Milne “consistently the top forward” for Iowa and mentioned there’s a good chance Milne could suit up for the Wild — what would be his NHL debut. After the Wild’s 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Hynes said, “I’d still like to see some more from certain guys. I thought there was some light players tonight, so we’ll make some decisions.”
Sharks update: San Jose has climbed out of the NHL’s basement after winning four of its past five games. During their latest victory on Tuesday, the Sharks outlasted the Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime. G Vitek Vanecek made 49 saves, and C Macklin Celebrini returned to the lineup after missing 12 games because of a hip injury. Celebrini was drafted first overall by San Jose over the summer after the forward won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman with Boston University. He went pointless vs. Columbus but tallied his first career goal and assist in his only other NHL game on Oct. 10.
Injuries: Sharks C Logan Couture (groin) and D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (back) are out.
