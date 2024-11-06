Sharks update: San Jose has climbed out of the NHL’s basement after winning four of its past five games. During their latest victory on Tuesday, the Sharks outlasted the Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime. G Vitek Vanecek made 49 saves, and C Macklin Celebrini returned to the lineup after missing 12 games because of a hip injury. Celebrini was drafted first overall by San Jose over the summer after the forward won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman with Boston University. He went pointless vs. Columbus but tallied his first career goal and assist in his only other NHL game on Oct. 10.