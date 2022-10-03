MILWAUKEE – Connor Dewar and Matt Boldy each scored shorthanded goals, Brandon Duhaime also scored and the Wild shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in Milwaukee to improve to 4-0 this preseason.
The Wild had to kill six penalties but it mattered little, with Dewar breaking a scoreless tie in the second period and Boldy doubling the lead in the third period. The Wild outshot the Blackhawks 33-12, with Marc-Andre Fleury earning the shutout.
The game was played at the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first NHL preseason game played in Milwaukee since 1993.
- Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced.
