GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal and set up Kirill Kaprizov's goal.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain also had a goal and assist.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored on the power play to extend his goal streak to five games.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wild goals in the first period on six shots.

10 Points for Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno on the four-game road trip.

600 Career games for defenseman Jonas Brodin.

Sarah McLellan