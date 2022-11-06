The Wild recalled Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from AHL Iowa on Sunday, placing fellow forwards Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman on injured reserve.

The 21-year-old Beckman, a third-round pick in 2019, played in three games for the Wild last season. Cramarossa, 30, has played in 64 career NHL games, including one with the Wild last season.

Both Greenway and Hartman have been sidelined by upper-body injuries. Greenway, who has only played in one game this season, practiced Saturday and is still expected to play in one of the Wild's two games in Southern California this week — they play at Los Angeles on Tuesday and Anaheim on Wednesday. Hartman has not played since getting in a fight Oct. 30 with Chicago's Jarred Tinordi.