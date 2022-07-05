The Wild set most of its preseason schedule Tuesday, announcing times and dates for six of the seven games.
The opener is Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center at 3 p.m.
The Wild plays at Colorado on Sept. 27, at Dallas on Sept. 29, at St. Louis on Oct. 4, with home games against Chicago on Oct. 6 and Dallas on Oct. 8. It will also play the Blackhawks in Chicago at a date to be announced.
The regular season schedule comes out Thursday, the day of the first round of the NHL draft in Montreal.
