Michael Rand breaks down the Wild's 6-2 loss to Vegas in Game 7 of their opening round playoff series, then is joined by Star Tribune beat writer Sarah McLellan for a bigger picture look at what the Wild learned during the playoffs and what roster decisions are looming going forward for a team that hopes to take another step next season.

Who will the Wild lose in the expansion draft? How difficult will it be to make roster upgrades in a year with a flat salary cap? What younger players are poised to take a step forward? And is there a role in the future for Zach Parise?

