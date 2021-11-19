The Wild didn't just tweak its lineup after the team struggled to score earlier in the week.

Every forward group was changed, a wholesale scramble that rekindled the offense and showcased the depth that has led to the team's early-season success.

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello teamed up for two goals as part of Kaprizov's career-high four-point night, Victor Rask had a goal and assist in his return to action, and 12 different players contributed to a 7-2 rout of the Dallas Stars on Thursday night in front of 17,088 at Xcel Energy Center that also featured Alex Goligoski's first goal with the team.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 36 stops, his ninth victory in 13 games.

The crease and defense in front of Talbot were the only positions that stayed the same from the 4-1 letdown to the Sharks on Tuesday, the beginning of a brief two-game homestand.

Coach Dean Evason reunited last season's most consistent line of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. He also put Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman with Kevin Fiala and ushered in Rask after a four-game stint as a healthy scratch; he lined up with Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau.

As for the fourth line, it comprised of Brandon Duhaime, Nico Sturm and Rem Pitlick.

And that was the trio that opened the scoring for the Wild, converting on a tenacious shift that saw Pitlick circle the zone before hurling a puck by Stars goalie Anton Khudobin 9 minutes, 24 seconds into the first period.

The goal was Pitlick's fourth in his past three games, after his hat trick last Saturday in the 4-2 win at Seattle.

Later in the first, Kaprizov and Zuccarello shared the ice after a line change and Zuccarello threaded a pass through Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa's legs to Kaprizov for the tap-in at 15:09.

Kaprizov was beaming after the finish, his first goal in four games. The last one he scored was also set up by Zuccarello, on the power play at Arizona on Nov. 10. Rask earned the secondary assist on the goal, handing off to Zuccarello ahead of his slick pass.

This was a familiar line for the Wild last season, when the trio filled out one of the team's most productive units. But that wasn't the only combination that clicked on Thursday.

With 1:01 to go in the second, Hartman connected on a wrap-around pass from Goligoski for his eighth goal — one more than he had all last season. Hartman also has 10 points over his past 10 games.

In the third period, the Stars spoiled Talbot's shutout bid on a Jacob Peterson shot from the slot at 3:50.

But the Wild responded with not one but two goals.

First, Goligoski's point shot eluded Khudobin, who was screened by Foligno, at 7:15. Not only was the goal Goligoski's first since joining the Wild in the offseason as a free agent, but he became the 18th Minnesota-born player to score for the Wild.

Then, at 8:53, Kaprizov turned in another highlight by winning a board battle and flinging a behind-the-back pass to Gaudreau for a one-timer.

Just as a fifth Wild penalty expired later in the third, Jamie Benn stuffed in a puck in front at 12:38; the Wild went 0-for-4 on its power plays and Dallas was 0-for-6.

But two more goals 45 seconds apart capped off the scoring.

This time, Kaprizov fed Zuccarello at 13:07 — a goal that Goligoski also assisted on for his third point of the game.

On the next shift, Rask scored on a shot that bounced off the top of Khudobin's mask before tumbling in the net at 13:52 for the Wild's season-high seventh goal. With assists on the play, Kaprizov totaled four points and Zuccarello three. Kaprizov leads the Wild with 15 points.

Khudobin was pulled after that last goal, exiting with 19 saves.