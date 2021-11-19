Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a career-high four-point game with a goal and three assists.

2. Alex Goligoski, Wild: The defenseman scored his first goal with the Wild and added two assists.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also recorded three points, including a goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Points by Victor Rask to tie his career high in his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.

7 Different goal scorers for the Wild.

12 Players on the Wild who earned at least a point.