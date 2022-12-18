STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger factored into three Wild goals, scoring once and assisting on two other tallies.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger set up Kaprizov's goal before scoring his own.
3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center assisted on a pair of goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Points by Kaprizov for a second consecutive game to get to 201 career points.
5 Goals surrendered by the Wild during their season-long five-game win streak.
6 Consecutive victories for goalie Filip Gustavsson, a career high.
