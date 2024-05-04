CLEVELAND — José Soriano pitched six scoreless innings for his first career win as a starter and Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer, powering the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Soriano (1-4), who pitched strictly in relief last season, allowed just five hits. The right-hander was only stressed once, working out of a jam in the fifth by striking out Andrés Giménez with the bases loaded.

Both of Soriano's career wins have been against Cleveland.

Amir Garrett pitched one inning and José Suarez the final two in LA's combined six-hitter.

Nolan Schanuel homered and Willie Calhoun had three hits for the Angels, who won for just the third time in their last 25 games at Progressive Field.

Moniak's shot with two outs in the fourth inning off Tanner Bibee (2-1) put the Angels up 5-0.

Calhoun and Logan O'Hoppe hit back-to-back doubles in the inning to make it 2-0.

With two outs, Bibee walked Ehire Adrianza and got a mound visit from Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, who had barely returned to the dugout when Moniak smashed the first pitch over the wall in right-center.

Taylor Ward's sacrifice fly in the fifth put the Angels up by six runs.

Cleveland was shut out for the third time this season. The Guardians have lost four of five after starting 19-9.

Schanuel, who has hit safely in 12 of 13 games, battled Bibee for 11 pitches leading off the first before grounding out.

He wasn't as patient in the third, pouncing on the right-hander's first pitch for his third homer. The Angels have connected for at least one homer in 27 of 32 games.

TROUT SURGERY

Angels superstar Mike Trout had successful left knee surgery, and the team remains confident he'll be back sometime this season.

Manager Ron Washington spoke to Trout following the procedure to have a torn meniscus repaired and joked that he told the three-time MVP to ''enjoy his rehab.''

Washington can't wait to get back Trout, who has missed significant time in each of the past four seasons with injuries. Trout was off to a great start with MLB-high 10 homers, 14 RBIs and six steals in 29 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Washington hopes INF Miguel Sanó (knee inflammation) will be able to come off the injured list when eligible. He was dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired knee and the team felt the best course of action was for him to go on the IL and allow it to ''quiet down,'' Washington said. ... INF Brandon Drury is expected back Saturday after being slowed by a sore neck.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) has had no issues since resuming his throwing program earlier this week. A cortisone injection he received last week had the desired effect and the team has been encouraged by the 24-year-old's progress.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-2, 3.12 ERA) makes his fourth career start at Progressive Field. He'll face Cleveland's Ben Lively (0-1, 2.30).

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB