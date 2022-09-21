WILD OFFSEASON MOVES
Key departures
LW Kevin Fiala, traded to Los Angeles
G Cam Talbot, traded to Ottawa
D Dmitry Kulikov, traded to Anaheim
C Nick Bjugstad, signed by Arizona
D Jordie Benn, signed by Toronto
W Nic Deslauriers, signed by Philadelphia
Key additions
G Filip Gustavsson, acquired from Ottawa
C Sam Steel, signed as free agent
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.
Vikings
Who's up, who's down after Week 2 in the NFL
The Bills continue to roll while other possible AFC contenders have fallen flat.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings fall flat on prime-time stage in loss to Eagles
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins recap what happened in Monday night's 24-7 loss from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Randball
Vikings' Cousins roasted nationally after more prime-time struggles
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had a hard time shaking the narrative that he can't deliver in big moments, and Monday's game only added fuel.
World
Live updates: UN General Assembly
The Latest on the opening day of the U.N. General Assembly's annual high-level meeting (all times EDT):