WILD OFFSEASON MOVES

Key departures

LW Kevin Fiala, traded to Los Angeles

G Cam Talbot, traded to Ottawa

D Dmitry Kulikov, traded to Anaheim

C Nick Bjugstad, signed by Arizona

D Jordie Benn, signed by Toronto

W Nic Deslauriers, signed by Philadelphia

Key additions

G Filip Gustavsson, acquired from Ottawa

C Sam Steel, signed as free agent