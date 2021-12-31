The Wild had two January games postponed by the NHL on Friday because of attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.

Monday's game in Ottawa and a Jan. 12 game in Edmonton become the sixth and seventh Wild games this season postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

No makeup dates have been set. Because of the NHL pulling out of the Beijing Olympics, the league does have three open weeks in February.

Because of previous postponements, the Wild had 11 days off between games. It faces St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Saturday at Target Field.