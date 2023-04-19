Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Introduction: Host Michael Rand checks in on the Twins after a 5-4, 10 inning loss in Boston on Tuesday. The news has been mostly positive for the 10-7 Twins, but they have been carried predominantly by pitching. Rand fears that the offensive woes — No. 25 in slugging, No. 26 in batting average in the majors — might eclipse the excellence of the pitching soon. Plus a look ahead to Game 2 of Wolves at Nuggets.

9:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand in advance of Game 2 at Dallas on Wednesday. After a 3-2, double overtime thriller gave the Wild a 1-0 series lead, what can we expect as they try to take control of the series? And how did playoff newcomers like Brock Faber stay so composed in Game 1?

30:00: The 49ers QB situation is worth watching.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports