9 p.m. at Vancouver Canucks • Rogers Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Wild, which won back-to-back games as the visitor to begin the season. The team suffered its first loss on Sunday, falling 5-2 to Nashville after giving up three first-period goals — including two on the power play. Linemates Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for the Wild, the second straight game the fourth line has contributed. LW Kirill Kaprizov is still seeking his first goal of the season. He has five points in five games but none in the past two.

Canucks update: Vancouver (3-2-1) will finally have its home opener. It hasn't faced off against the Wild since the 2020 playoffs in the Edmonton bubble when the Canucks won the best-of-five, qualifying-round series in four games. Since then, the team has struggled, going 23-29-4 last season and finishing at the bottom of the all-Canadian division. Offseason acquisition Conor Garland is off to a strong start; he's tied for the team lead in goals (three) and points (eight) and is on a six-game point streak. G Thatcher Demko has been in net for all three of Vancouver's wins. In their last game, the Canucks edged the Kraken 4-2 on Saturday in the finale of a season-opening, six-game road trip.