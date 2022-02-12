Carolina Hurricanes at Wild

7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: D Matt Dumba returns after missing two games because of an upper body injury. He'll replace Jordie Benn in the lineup. ... Special teams are nothing special, with the power-play percentage at .192, 20th in the NHL, and the penalty-kill percentage at .801 (15th). ... The Wild has outscored foes 106-80 five-on-five, and it is third in the league with 3.74 goals per game. ... C Nick Bjugstad (upper body) and W Marcus Foligno (first of a two-game suspension) are out. ... All-Star G Cam Talbot (2.81, .913) shut out Chicago in his last outing and will start.

Hurricanes update: Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina is the NHL's best defensive team, giving up 2.36 goals per game. It also leads the league with a .893 penalty-kill percentage. ... All-Star C Sebastian Aho (21-27-48) leads the team in scoring. ... All-Star goalie Frederik Andersen, signed as a free agent before the season, has the most wins (25), third-best saves percentage (.930) and second-best goals-against average (2.01) in the league after shutting out Boston 6-0 on Thursday. ... F Jesperi Kotkaniemi (COVID protocol) is out.