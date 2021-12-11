7 p.m. vs. Buffalo • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: While the Wild was idle on Tuesday because its game vs. Carolina was postponed after four players on the Hurricanes tested positive for COVID-19, the Wild's lead in the Central Division shrunk. Both St. Louis and Colorado won, moving two and three points back of the Wild, respectively. The Wild has scored 31 goals over its past six home games, a franchise record. LW Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in scoring at Xcel Energy Center with 20 points. His six goals on home ice are tied with Fs Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello for the most on the Wild.

Sabres update: Buffalo ended a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg. D Rasmus Dahlin, who was drafted first overall by the franchise in 2018, had two goals against the Jets. That was the Sabres' third road win of the season. RW Kyle Okposo leads Buffalo in points with 19, while C Tage Thompson has a team-high 10 goals. The Sabres are 8-4 all-time at Xcel Energy Center.