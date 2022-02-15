6 p.m. at Winnipeg, BSN-Plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Minnesota returns to Winnipeg for the second time in eight days, following the Jets' emotionally charged 2-0 win on Feb. 8. The Wild (30-11-3, 63 points) defeated Detroit 7-4 on Monday as rookie LW Matt Boldy notched his first career hat trick and added an assist. G Cam Talbot, is 2-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage against the Jets this season, will start. … The Wild won its sixth consecutive game and is 12-0-1 in its past 13 games. It is second in the NHL in points percentage since Jan. 6 (.884). ... D Matt Dumba (lower body) and F Nick Bjugstad (finger) are out.

Jets update: Winnipeg (20-18-8, 48 points) is coming off a 3-1 loss at Chicago on Monday. C Mark Scheifele scored the Jets' lone goal and has goals in four consecutive games. He has a goal and two assists against the Wild in three game this season. LW Kyle Connor (2-3-5) leads Winnipeg in scoring against Minnesota this season and has 26 goals. … G Connor Hellebuyck is 1-1-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .882 save percentage against the Wild this season. … F Nikolaj Ehlers (knee) and D Dylan Samberg (upper body) are out. F Nathan Beaulieu (lower body), F C.J. Suess (hand) and D Neal Pionk (COVID protocol) are day-to-day.