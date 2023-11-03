More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild endure fourth consecutive loss in 5-3 defeat by Devils
After trailing 3-0, the Wild battled back into the game, but New Jersey held them off with three power-play goals.
Wolves
Cold-shooting KAT finds another way to help Wolves thump Nuggets
Karl-AnthonyTowns is still adjusting to playing the power forward position, and looking to find the best way to fit in with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert
High Schools
Something familiar missing from prep football. We tell where it went.
What many fans of high school football have noticed this fall is confirmed: Measurements for a first down, usually common, aren't common anymore. Here's why.
Gophers
Gophers top Macalester 97-73; Payne, Christie sit out exhibition
Pharrel Payne (minor undisclosed injury) and Cam Christie (illness) were sidelined for the exhibition game. Joshua Ola-Joseph led five U players in double figures with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Mac's Caleb Williams led all scorers with 41.
Gophers
Will Johnson's death spur hockey leagues to mandate neck guards?
Neck guards are rarely worn in the NHL, college or top-level minor leagues, rejected by players who find them uncomfortable or restrictive.