GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Lucas Raymond, Red Wings: The winger scored twice.

2. Ville Husso, Red Wings: The goalie stopped 30 shots.

3. Dylan Larkin, Red Wings: The captain assisted on both of Raymond's goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals for the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov in his past two games.

2 Shots for the Wild over the final seven minutes, including just one when they pulled the goalie for an extra attacker.

23 Saves for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson in his second start of the season.