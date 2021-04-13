The Wild's home game against Arizona set for Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night has been moved to a 1 p.m. faceoff.

The NHL announced the move in the wake of the death of Daunte Wright. Gov. Tim Walz issued a curfew of 7 p.m. on Monday that resulted in the Wild-St. Louis game at the Xcel Energy Center to be postponed to May 12.

Wednesday's matinee will be televised on Bally Sports Plus. The game was originally set for 8 p.m.

If Wednesday ticket holders can't attend the game, their accounts will be credited or they will get a refund, the team said.

Wild coach Dean Evason said winger Kevin Fiala (upper body injury) would be good to go for the game.