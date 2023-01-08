STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres: The defenseman racked up a whopping five points, which included a pair of goals.
2. Victor Olofsson, Sabres: The winger scored twice, with his second goal the game-winner in overtime.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center capitalized on the power play and had an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal by the Wild's Brandon Duhaime, who was returning after being sidelined for 18 games because of an upper-body injury.
6 Saves by Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in overtime.
964 Games for Marc-Andre Fleury, who passed Ed Belfour for sole possession of fifth place in games all-time by a goaltender.
