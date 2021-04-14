Wild gameday

1 p.m. vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • BSN Plus, 830-AM

A new time for a rescheduled game

Preview: Initially scheduled for 8 p.m., this game between the Wild and Coyotes is now an afternoon puck drop. Tickets for the game are still valid, but fans unable to attend because of the time change will receive a credit on their account for a future game. A refund can also be requested by contacting the Fan Relations Team. The game is a makeup for the Feb. 7 matchup that was postponed by the Wild's COVID-19 outbreak.

Players to watch: Wild RW Marcus Foligno is back after missing 15 games because of a broken ankle. He had eight points in seven games before getting hurt. LW Kevin Fiala is also ready to play after being sidelined one game because of an upper-body injury. He is sitting on 98 career assists. … Coyotes LW Michael Bunting has six goals in his past eight games. RW Phil Kessel leads Arizona in goals (15) and points (33).

Numbers: The Wild is 4-1 vs. the Coyotes this season. The team has outscored the Coyotes 18-7 in those games. … Arizona has dropped four consecutive games. The Coyotes trail the Wild by eight points in the West Division.

Injuries: Wild forward Nick Bjugstad (upper body) is out. Coyotes goaltenders Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (lower body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan