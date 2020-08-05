Up for grabs

Who could replace Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, the Gophers’ top receivers of a year ago?

Chris Autman-Bell, junior: He was the No. 3 receiver behind Johnson and Bateman last season, totaling 371 yards and five touchdowns.

Demetrius Douglas, junior: Collected 157 receiving yards last season, another 170 on kick and punt returns.

Seth Green, senior: Mainly functions as a wildcat quarterback, but he did make one catch last year.

Daniel Jackson, freshman: Four-star recruit out of Kansas topped the Gophers’ 2020 class.

Megan Ryan