Up for grabs
Who could replace Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, the Gophers’ top receivers of a year ago?
Chris Autman-Bell, junior: He was the No. 3 receiver behind Johnson and Bateman last season, totaling 371 yards and five touchdowns.
Demetrius Douglas, junior: Collected 157 receiving yards last season, another 170 on kick and punt returns.
Seth Green, senior: Mainly functions as a wildcat quarterback, but he did make one catch last year.
Daniel Jackson, freshman: Four-star recruit out of Kansas topped the Gophers’ 2020 class.
Megan Ryan
