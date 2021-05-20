Star Tribune columnists La Velle E. Neal III and Jim Souhan join host Michael Rand for a special edition of the podcast and an exploration of where the blame lies in a season that has gone off the rails at the one-quarter mark for the Twins. After entering the year with clear World Series hopes, the Twins instead have fashioned a 14-27 record — the worst mark in the American League. Is it manager Rocco Baldelli's fault? Have players underperformed? Did Thad Levine and Derek Falvey put together a flawed roster? Are injuries the culprit? The answer is yes to all of them, but we try to get to the heart of the biggest problems

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports