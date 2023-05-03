Introduction: Host Michael Rand listened to Wild GM Bill Guerin's end of year comments about the progress the team made and actually agreed with a lot of the optimism for the future. Rand feels much better about the Wild's trajectory than that of the Wolves over the next five years.

14:00: Lynx forward Aerial Powers joins Rand for a look ahead to the season. Powers, one of the veterans on the Lynx, will be tasked with helping lead a turnaround after the Lynx missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons a year ago.

26:00: Final thoughts on the Twins, the suddenly vulnerable Dallas Stars and the NBA playoffs.

