Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Timberwolves' latest loss to Atlanta in which Minnesota allowed 25 three-pointers in a 121-110 defeat. Three-point defense has been a big part of the Wolves' improved play this season, but it has been slipping lately — a troubling sign for Chris Finch's team.

5:00: Andrew Krammer joins for the weekly Vikings film review, breaking down the big question in the aftermath of the Vikings' 29-27 loss to the Lions on Sunday: Who or what was to blame on the Lions' game-winning touchdown drive?

15:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team, with more analysis of the Vikings' loss — and what's left to play for this season.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports