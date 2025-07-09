Football recruiting never sleeps, even in these long Minnesota summer days. Prep Redzone Minnesota recently released an updated batch of rankings, and here are five takeaways for Minnesota high school football fans:
Big quarterback changes for 2026
Minnesota’s special 2026 quarterback class, once heralded as the best QB group since 2012 — back when both Mitch Leidner and Philip Nelson thrilled the Gophers faithful by committing to Minnesota — is no longer. In what seems like the blink of an eye, former Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Stillwater QB Nick Kinsey (Eastern Michigan commit) has moved to Akron, Ohio, to try his luck in one of the nation’s premier football states, and Edina multisport standout Mason West will play hockey at Michigan State after high school. That leaves Maple Grove’s Kaden Harney as the lone Division I QB commit in the state; the 6-3 gunslinger will head to South Dakota State after his senior season. What had the potential to be a historic recruiting class at the sport’s most important position will sadly phase into “what could have been” territory.
Gophers gain two top players
The state’s top-ranked rising senior is Roman Voss, a five-year starter at QB from Jackson County Central, and Voss recently committed to the Gophers.
Here’s one that got away: The state’s fourth-ranked rising senior, Triton tight end Pierce Petersohn, picked Penn State over the Gophers in late June.
Skill players shining in the 2027 class
For once in my career, I am more bullish on a Minnesota recruiting cycle’s skill players than its linemen. In fact, I am almost concerned about the lack of depth in Minnesota’s 2027 offensive line class in particular, where the top-end talent could be limited behind likely blue-chipper Dajohn Yarborough of Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Luckily, there’s a deep contingent of electric skill players to pick up the slack, with playmakers from all different regions of Minnesota backed by verified athleticism, varsity experience and production and fun game film. Let’s name some names: I’m watching Hermantown RB Martin Sleen, Hastings RB Zack Shatek, Marshall athlete Jayden Meister and the Division I-offered foursome at Moorhead you’ll read about shortly. I’m also keeping watch on such players as 6-6 Jameson Smuda (Zimmerman, WR/DB), Carsyn Kleffman (Elk River, RB/LB), Jaxon Brown (Wayzata, athlete) and Mack Jurkovich (Forest Lake, RB/LB).
What is in the water in Moorhead?
Something special is happening in Moorhead, and with the Spuds’ recent bump up to Class 6A for the 2025 season, there will be more eyes than usual on the rising powerhouse on the North Dakota border. The Spuds roster is rich in both already established and undiscovered talent and will be led by an excellent trio of rising juniors, QB Jett Feeney, WR David Mack and RB Taye Reich. Mack and Reich got offers from the Gophers in the spring. Additionally, Moorhead upperclassmen are emerging as top performers on the summer camp grind, spearheaded by athletic 2027 CB Zak Walker, who earned an offer from North Dakota State at the Bisons’ prospect camp. There may be a few bumps and bruises for Moorhead in its inaugural season of 6A football, but this program has as much athleticism as anyone at the top end.
Small but mighty
Division I football players come from all around the state, and Minnesota’s small-school ranks are well represented at the top end of the 2026, 2027 and 2028 rankings updates. Schools such as Springfield, Hills-Beaver Creek, Triton, Minneapolis Camden, Brooklyn Center, Hawley and Caledonia all have their names near the top, with talented young men who are easy to root for and have serious D-I talent. Additionally, I’d buy stock in southern Minnesota as a recruiting region. Both the floor and the ceiling of the area’s programs are rising rapidly year over year.