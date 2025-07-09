Something special is happening in Moorhead, and with the Spuds’ recent bump up to Class 6A for the 2025 season, there will be more eyes than usual on the rising powerhouse on the North Dakota border. The Spuds roster is rich in both already established and undiscovered talent and will be led by an excellent trio of rising juniors, QB Jett Feeney, WR David Mack and RB Taye Reich. Mack and Reich got offers from the Gophers in the spring. Additionally, Moorhead upperclassmen are emerging as top performers on the summer camp grind, spearheaded by athletic 2027 CB Zak Walker, who earned an offer from North Dakota State at the Bisons’ prospect camp. There may be a few bumps and bruises for Moorhead in its inaugural season of 6A football, but this program has as much athleticism as anyone at the top end.