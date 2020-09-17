CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox moved closer to the American League Central title by beating the defending champion Twins 4-3 on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field to win three of four in the crucial series.

The Twins, now three games behind with eight to play, are still in line for the fourth seed and a home playoff berth in the eight-team AL playoffs. Chicago, which clinched a playoff spot with the victory, has 10 games remaining.

Josh Donaldson’s solo home run in the sixth gave the Twins a 3-2 lead, but Donaldson was ejected by umpire Dan Bellino after sweeping dirt on home plate as he finished his path around the bases. Donaldson had complained about a strike call right before the home run.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda departed with the lead, but the bullpen struggled, and Chicago eventually scored twice in the seventh on infield RBI single by Jose Abreu and a go-ahead run-scoring double by Eloy Jimenez for a 4-3 lead.

Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs for the Twins, who start a three-game series against the Cubs in Wrigley Field on Friday night. Buxton was also thrown out at home trying to score from first on a two-base error in the seventh with the Twins ahead 3-2.

Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion homered for Chicago off Maeda.