THREE-GAME SERIES AT WRIGLEY FIELD

Friday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Rich Hill (2-1, 3.81) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.29)

Saturday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 3.57) vs. RHP Alec Mills (5-3, 3.93)

Sunday, 6:08 p.m. • ESPN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.15) vs. RHP Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.86)

TWINS UPDATE

This will be the Twins’ first regular-season appearance in Wrigley Field since 2018, when they were swept. The heat index reached 107 degrees on that Saturday and three players left because of heat-related issues. … C Willians Astudillo made his major league debut that day and ended up in center field. P Jake Odorizzi had to pinch hit because manager Paul Molitor had no other options. … Hill spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cubs. He’s faced them three times, including two starts, going 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA. … The Twins and Cubs have this in common: They both have had games delayed by a drone. One appeared over Wrigley Field on Wednesday, leading to a seven-minute delay. … The Twins will make their first appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” since Aug. 22, 2010. … This is the Twins’ final road series of the season.

CUBS UPDATE

Mills will be making his first start since throwing a no-hitter against the Brewers on Sunday. … The Cubs, a season-high 10 games over .500, can clinch the National League Central title this weekend under first-year manager David Ross. … 1B Anthony Rizzo has the fifth-most RBI in MLB since the start of 2015. Twins DH Nelson Cruz is second, behind Nolan Arenado. … Cubs star infielder Javy Baez and Berrios are married to sisters and are best friends, but they have never faced each other in a major league game. They have met in the past two All-Star Games, with Baez going 0-for-2. … Darvish leads the National League in victories and is second in ERA and third in strikeouts. … Hendricks has an ERA of 1.66 in September and has walked six batters all season in 65⅔ innings.

La VELLE E. NEAL III