GAME 52 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Abreu, White Sox

The MLB RBI leader homered and drove in the tying run by legging out an infield hit.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Home runs for Byron Buxton in the past nine games.

7 Career ejections for Josh Donaldson.

51 RBI for Abreu, most through 50 games by a White Sox player since Frank Thomas in 1996.

5-5 Twins’ record against the White Sox this season.

La Velle E. Neal III