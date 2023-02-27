If you haven't seen the major Oscar films, you're not alone.
When nominations were announced in January, one — "To Leslie," featuring best actress contender Andrea Riseborough — had made less than the price of an SUV in its entire theatrical run.
Along with lesser-known titles such as "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness," "To Leslie" has picked up steam as a result of its nominations and, unlike that theatrical-only pair, it can be streamed.
The best place to watch movies, of course, is in theaters, many of which have contenders on screen. Marcus Oakdale sells a passport that lets you watch all 10 best picture nominees whenever you want. Second-run Riverview Theater, in south Minneapolis, lists six nominees as "coming soon." And MSP at the Main is now showing not just international feature nominee "Close" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" but also the nominated short films.
Some films, including "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Everything Everywhere," are available to own on physical media, if you're still building a DVD library. And, speaking of libraries, many top awards contenders can be rented, free, from local libraries.
Not willing to wait for a rental? Most titles have a streaming "home" but, other than exclusives such as Netflix's 'All Quiet on the Western Front," also are available to rent or buy on services such as Apple, Vudu, Redbox, Roku and Amazon. Here's where to find the movies that are in the hunt for little gold men:
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (11 nominations, including picture and actress Michelle Yeoh) — Showtime/Paramount Plus
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" (9 nominations, including picture) — Netflix
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" (9 nominations, including picture and actor Colin Farrell) — HBO Max
- "Elvis" (8 nominations, including picture and actor Austin Butler) — HBO Max
- "The Fabelmans" (7 nominations, including picture and actress Michelle Williams) — rent/purchase at streamers.
- "Tár" (6 nominations, including picture and actress Cate Blanchett) — Peacock, rent at streamers
- "Top Gun: Maverick" (6 nominations, including picture) — Paramount Plus
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (5 nominations, including supporting actress Angela Bassett) — Disney Plus
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" (4 nominations, including picture) — only in theaters
- "The Batman" (3 nominations, including visual effects) — HBO Max
- "Triangle of Sadness" (3 nominations, including picture) — rent/purchase at streamers
- "The Whale" (3 nominations, including actor Brendan Fraser) — only in theaters
- "Living" (2 nominations, including actor Bill Nighy) — only in theaters
- "Women Talking" (2 nominations, including picture) — only in theaters
- "All That Breathes" (documentary feature) — HBO Max
- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (documentary feature) — currently unavailable
- "Argentina, 1985" (international feature) — Amazon Prime
- "Blonde" (actress Ana de Armas) — Netflix
- "Causeway" (supporting actor Brian Tyree Henry) — Apple TV Plus
- "Close" (international feature) — only in theaters
- "Eo" (international feature) — rent/purchase on streaming services
- "Fire of Love" (documentary feature) — Disney Plus
- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (animated feature) — Netflix
- "A House Made of Splinters" (documentary feature) — rent/purchase on streamers
- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes on" (animated feature) — rent/purchase on streamers
- "Navalny" (documentary feature) — HBO Max
- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (animated feature) — only in theaters
- "The Quiet Girl" (international feature) — in theaters March 10
- "RRR" (song) — Netflix
- "The Sea Beast" (animated feature) — Netflix
- "To Leslie" (best actress Riseborough) — rent/purchase at streamers
- "Turning Red" (animated feature) — Disney Plus