If you haven't seen the major Oscar films, you're not alone.

When nominations were announced in January, one — "To Leslie," featuring best actress contender Andrea Riseborough — had made less than the price of an SUV in its entire theatrical run.

Along with lesser-known titles such as "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness," "To Leslie" has picked up steam as a result of its nominations and, unlike that theatrical-only pair, it can be streamed.

The best place to watch movies, of course, is in theaters, many of which have contenders on screen. Marcus Oakdale sells a passport that lets you watch all 10 best picture nominees whenever you want. Second-run Riverview Theater, in south Minneapolis, lists six nominees as "coming soon." And MSP at the Main is now showing not just international feature nominee "Close" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" but also the nominated short films.

Some films, including "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Everything Everywhere," are available to own on physical media, if you're still building a DVD library. And, speaking of libraries, many top awards contenders can be rented, free, from local libraries.

Not willing to wait for a rental? Most titles have a streaming "home" but, other than exclusives such as Netflix's 'All Quiet on the Western Front," also are available to rent or buy on services such as Apple, Vudu, Redbox, Roku and Amazon. Here's where to find the movies that are in the hunt for little gold men: